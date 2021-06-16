People Have Found A Genius Way To Stop Babies From Crying

PA Images/Pixabay

People have apparently found a ‘genius’ way to stop babies crying, although you probably wouldn’t find it recommended in any mainstream parenting manuals.

A video compilation has recently gone viral which shows parents throwing slices at cheese at their wailing babies, a trick which apparently stops the babies crying at once.

To be fair, this method does at first glance seem to work like a charm, with the startled babies stopping their crying instantly. However, it isn’t exactly the kindest way to soothe an infant and people have been left divided.

Check it out below:

Having never had a baby myself, I truly don’t understand the urge to throw cheese at one, however a surprising number of tired parents in the comment section do appear to be completely on board.

The video has been watched over four million times at the time of writing, with reactions ranging from horror to amusement.

One mum laughed:

Mom used confusion. It was very effective.

Another weary parent pretended to take notes, writing:

Take cheese on planes.

@shelbiekirkwood/TikTok

A third person commented:

Imagine being on an airplane sitting next to a crying child and the parent comes and slaps CHEESE on a baby’s face.

The throwing cheese at babies ‘trend’ first emerged a couple of years back, and appears to have popped up once again.

Further research shows that this tactic doesn’t always work. Sometimes the babies cry even louder, and other times they will – understandably – try to eat the cheese. I guess it’s still worth a shot at a pinch though.