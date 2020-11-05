unilad
People In New Jersey Started Googling ‘How To Roll A Joint’ After Legalisation

by : Emily Brown on : 05 Nov 2020 10:23
People In New Jersey Started Googling 'How To Roll A Joint' After Legalisation

New Jersey residents were quick to start expanding their weed-related knowledge after the drug was legalised in the state this week. 

The state voted to legalise the recreational use of marijuana on Election Day, November 3, prompting celebration from supporters across the state.

The change won’t come in to effect straight away as a bill still needs to be passed setting out the regulation of the drug, but that hasn’t stopped people in the state from preparing for its arrival.

googlegooglePixabay

Over the course of four hours on Tuesday, Google Trends revealed a 2,800% increase in New Jersey in searches for ‘how to roll a joint’ – a phrase which results in video demonstrations, step-by-step instructions and extensive guides.

Searches reflect the overwhelming support for the legalisation of recreational weed, with nearly 67% of New Jersey voters approving the amendment allowing people 21 and older to possess and use the substance.

Residents may be keen to practise their rolling skills, but Jeff Brown, assistant commissioner for the Office of Medicinal Marijuana at the New Jersey Department of Health, said the length of time before the vote goes into effect is determined by ‘what the legislation looks like.’

WeedWeedPixabay

Per the Philadelphia Inquirer, he noted: ‘That has yet to be written by the Legislature.’

Though the time frame remains uncertain, I suppose there’s no such thing as being too prepared. The wait will give residents time to really perfect their grinding, packing and twisting skills, ensuring they’ll be experts by the time recreational weed legally hits the market.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Life, Cannabis, Marijuana, New Jersey

