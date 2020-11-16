People Of Colour Make Up Nearly Half Of Joe Biden’s Transition Team
People of colour make up almost half of President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team, the team responsible for laying the foundations for his administration.
President-elect Biden has previously emphasised that he will be prioritising diversity within both his administration and his cabinet, with the transition team reportedly providing weekly updates in order to keep track of progress made in this area.
Prioritising diversity at this top level of government is essential to ensuring that an administration accurately reflects the country it is governing, while more effectively addressing the issues that affect various groups and communities.
The US is currently facing high coronavirus infection rates, widespread unemployment and police brutality, issues that have disproportionately affected Black Americans. Therefore, ensuring greater diversity is now of particular importance.
As per diversity data obtained by CNN, 46% of the transition team and 41% of senior staff member are people of colour.
Furthermore, 52% of transition team staff – and 53% of senior staff members – are women. The transition team’s advisory board is also diverse, making up 43% people of colour and 52% women.
Out of the 13 members of President-elect Biden’s Covid-19 advisory board, nine are people of colour and five are women.
Co-chair of the Biden-Harris transition, Ted Kaufman, has made the following statement:
For months, the Biden-Harris transition has laid the groundwork for a Biden-Harris administration, and at the core of that work is an unrelenting commitment to diversity.
As we continue working full-speed ahead to Inauguration, our diverse group of leaders and staff are reflective of America — upholding President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris’ belief that through diverse voices we can develop and implement a policy vision to tackle our nation’s toughest challenges.
These new diversity figures have been revealed just as President-elect Biden is due to announce his cabinet picks and senior staff members for the White House.
During his election campaign, President-elect Biden pledged that his administration will ‘look like America’, stating:
My administration’s going to look like America, not just my staff, the administration from the vice president straight down through Cabinet members to major players within the White House, and the court. It’s going to be a reflection of who we are as a nation.
The diversity figures reflect those recorded during President-elect Biden’s presidential campaign, according to CNN, with 46% of full-time staff members and 40% of senior staff members reported to be people of colour as of September.
