People Online Worry For Queen Elizabeth II As She Faces First Birthday In 73 Years Alone

Many people have expressed concern and sympathy for Queen Elizabeth II as she faces her first birthday alone in 73 years.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth today marks her 95th birthday, mere days after the funeral of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen and Prince Philp met as children and married in 1947, five years before her coronation. Prince Philip would remain by her side for 73 years, described by Her Majesty as her ‘strength and stay’.

After Prince Philip’s death on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99, many people across the UK and beyond sent their heartfelt sympathies to the Queen as she faced life as a widow after so many years of marriage.

The sight of a mourning Queen Elizabeth sat alone during Prince Philip’s funeral service further struck a chord with so many people who have attended funerals of loved ones during the pandemic.

Now people’s thoughts are once again with the monarch, as she marks her landmark birthday without the man who has supported her throughout the ups and downs of her lengthy reign. It’s understood that she will spend the day privately at Windsor Castle.

CNN Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter wrote:

April 21st: The Queen’s 95th birthday. Her first without her consort since 1948. No doubt a difficult day as she remains in mourning but may there be comfort in the memory of birthdays gone by.

Another well-wisher tweeted:

Happy 95th Birthday to HRH Queen Elizabeth ll. Your first birthday after a loss is always the hardest.

UNILAD sends Queen Elizabeth II all the best wishes on her 95th birthday.

