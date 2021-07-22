People Outraged After Working Out How Little A 3% Pay Rise Means For NHS Staff
NHS workers are finally getting a pay rise for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, but many say it is not enough.
Newly-appointed British health secretary Sajid Javid announced a 3% pay rise for the ‘extraordinary efforts’ of NHS workers during the pandemic. The health service has been continuously strained as staff have attempted to handle a virus that has killed millions worldwide.
The decision to give a 3% pay raise comes after the Conservative government concluded that 1% would be enough, but faced major backlash. As a result, the government took the advice of an independent NHS pay review body and decided on this new percentage.
In response, many NHS staff have said that this is not enough.
The raise will be backdated to April 2021, and the government claims the average worker will receive an additional £1,000 a year, while most porters and cleaners will receive an extra £540.
However, many have seen this as an insult and not reflective of the strains staff have been under. Green Party MP, Caroline Lucas, discussed the situation on Twitter, writing, ‘Govt response on NHS pay is insulting & shambolic – nothing in Parliament but hours later a press release slips out.’
Meanwhile, Guardian columnist, Owen Jones, wrote:
Our nurses carried this country through its darkest moments since World War II, and the government respond by kicking them in the teeth.
Nurses should throw everything they’ve got at the government – and we should back them all the way.
Additionally, many members of the public have blasted the decision and criticised the government. One person wrote ‘This Tory regime has gotta go, we now have pantomime politics with a complicit media…’
However, others felt that the rise was fair and attacked NHS staff for wanting more. A member of the NHS had a firm response to these people:
To those who choose to abuse us for asking for a fair pay rise, remember.
The NHS saw you safely born, kept your mum safe from dying in childbirth, is there for your every illness & accident and it will be there for you and your family when you take your last breath.
Patricia Marquis, England director of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has told the BBC that nurses are now considering next steps which ‘could include consideration of industrial action most certainly.’
Most NHS staff in Scotland received a 4% pay rise and a £500 bonus backdated to December 2020.
