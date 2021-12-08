People Share Their Heartbreaking Christmas Stories As Downing Street Christmas Party Rumours Grow

Alamy

For countless people across the UK, Christmas 2020 will have been the most difficult festive season of their lives.

Many people will have been grieving loved ones they weren’t able to spend time with during their precious final weeks. Others will have lost incomes and businesses or struggled with mental health issues during months and months of lockdown.

To make matters even more distressing, we weren’t able to get out and spend time with family outside of our bubble, mindful of the risk posed by coronavirus as well as the threat of hefty fines.

Having acted under the understanding that we were all in the same boat, many have now been left understandably dismayed following reports of an alleged Christmas party at No 10, Downing Street.

This outrage has only deepened after footage emerged showing spokesperson Allegra Stratton jokingly referring to an alleged ‘[non] socially distanced’ gathering as a ‘fictional party,’ a ‘cheese and wine’ event, and later, a ‘business meeting’.

Many have now taken to social media to share their heartbreaking stories from Christmas 2020, made all the more devastating by the recent allegations.

One grieving daughter tweeted:

My mum spent last Christmas on her own while my dad was in hospital with COVID, he didn’t last till New Year. She couldn’t say goodbye to him and I couldn’t hug her at his funeral because of COVID rules. All while the government partied. #WhoWasAtTheParty

Another bereaved person wrote:

Christmas 2020. First one w/o mum, who died of hosp acquired COVID. We followed the rules and facetimed my dad on his first Christmas Day on his own in 61 years. None of our kids came to visit. But tell me again what was going on in No10. With OUR f*cking money? #JohnsonOut

The hurt caused by these recent allegations is palpable, with many calling for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign.

One mother remarked that she ‘could cry’ remembering ‘threats of fines, prosecution and jail under Williamson’s watch for trying to protect my children and family’.

Another person wrote:

My grandad loved Christmas, he and Grandma spent every single one with us for as long as I can remember. Last year we couldn’t do this, we Facetimed present opening instead. That was his last Christmas (Not COVID). So, like so many others I’m f*cking livid! #downingstreetparty

As first reported by the Daily Mirror, this alleged ‘boozy party’ took place December 18, 2020, with approximately ’40 or 50′ attendees packed into a medium-sized room ‘cheek by jowl’.

Just two days before alleged party-goers exchanged Secret Santa gifts, London entered Tier 3 restrictions, which stipulated that ‘no person may participate in a gathering in the Tier 3 area which consists of two or more people, and takes place in any indoor space’.

Furthermore, official government guidance at the time emphasised that, ‘You must not have a work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity’. This was guidance that thousands upon thousands of us took gravely seriously, swapping office parties for Zoom conferences.

Those found to breach tier 3 restrictions were dealt harsh punishments at the time, with the Metropolitan Police shutting down a wedding attended by ‘nearly 40 people’ just one day before the alleged party.

Tweeting about the incident at the time, the police warned members of the public that ‘holding large gatherings could be the difference between life and death for someone else’.

Johnson has denied that any rules were broken at Number 10, while the Met Police is now set to review the footage of Stratton laughing about the alleged party.

