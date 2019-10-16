People Think They Can See Drugs In Friends Reunion Photo

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram/Warner Bros.

After Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram debut brought the Friends back together, people believe to have spotted drugs in the picture.

The whole gang is in the post: Aniston (Rachel Green), Courtney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller).

As thousands retweeted the joy, jubilant at seeing their favourite cast all in the same place once more, some keen narcotics sleuths have been inspecting the image (because that sounds like fun).

The post was captioned: ‘And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM.’

If you look in the bottom-right of the picture, people have pointed out some sort of pale, blurry substance – while it’s more than likely (if not absolutely) nothing suspicious, considering you can barely see anything, this didn’t stop the Twitter police from sounding the alarms.

One user wrote: ‘I wonder when Jennifer Aniston will realise she forgot to hide the drugs in her first pic.’

DRUGS spotted in Jennifer Aniston’s new Instagram picture pic.twitter.com/706MnDMcbr — Dr.Design (@DuaLipaHadid) October 16, 2019

Today, the online social-sphere is always looking for a reason to unleash a shower of shit on celebrities. While, sometimes, it’s undoubtedly deserved, this reeks of people reaching for something that isn’t even there.

Since setting up the account yesterday, Aniston already has a whopping 6.7 million followers – showing that loyal fans will ‘be there for’ her across the globe.

Opening up in a recent interview with ET, the actor revealed she was ‘intrigued’ by Instagram:

What you resist, persists, it’s something that is a part of our world now and it’s not going away.

It’s not been made clear why the group reunited – it could be for any number of reasons, from celebrating Friends‘ 25th anniversary to simply just catching up amidst their busy lives.

This came after the 50-year-old rom-com star revealed why a Friends film never came to fruition, despite years of fans requesting it.

In an interview with Variety, Aniston said:

Our producers wouldn’t want it, wouldn’t let us. Look, it’s not been without our desire to, because our fans have wanted it so much.

Aniston was then asked whether her former cast members would be open to reprising their roles, to which she responded: ‘It depends.’

The Murder Mystery actor went on to say:

I mean, we haven’t all sat in a room. But would we have loved to have done something together? Yeah. It would have been fun. We could have redesigned it for a couple episodes. But whatever. Maybe it’s better this way, but we’ll never know.

What a shame – at least we have 10 seasons worth of Friends we can continue to watch back-to-back till the end of time.

