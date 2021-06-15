People Think This Is A Cult But It’s Actually What Happens At An Auction School

@farmlandguy/TikTok/PA Images

People are learning about what happens in an auction school and some are comparing it to a cult.

No auction would be the same without the quickening speech pattern of the auctioneer. Nonetheless, not many people think about how this fast-paced skill is developed.

A TikTok user, known as @farmlandguy, shared insight into how the skill behind the exchange of goods is practised. Safe to say, it shocked viewers.

Check out the strange video below:

The video shows a group of people chanting in a circle and while it looks like a cult, it quickly becomes clear that they are chanting numbers. It appears that this is part of a training session for hopeful auctioneers.

This odd piece of footage has attracted a lot of attention from people on numerous social media platforms as they discuss the skills required to be an auctioneer and how strange the practice looks.

One person commented, ‘I need a movie like whiplash but about this’, while another tapped into horror conventions on display writing ‘this is the last thing you hear before they stuff you in the big wooden bear and light it on fire.’

Others commented on the skill of being an auctioneer with one person saying, ‘for some reason i always thought this was just a thing people did off the cuff wow’. Someone responded to this comment by noting that ‘it’s actually got a pretty long history, including a huge influence on the rhythms of country and bluegrass music.’

It seems that auctioneers practice and hone their skills rather than randomly speaking very quickly in a rhythmic pattern.

