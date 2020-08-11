People Urged To Wear Masks And Avoid Kissing During Sex To Stop Coronavirus Spread Pexels

A sexual health charity has urged people to wear face masks and to avoid kissing during sex to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In recent months, as people across the UK have been advised to stay indoors and avoid mixing with other households – with legislation at one point making it illegal to have sex in your own home with a person from another household – the number of people seeking new sexual partners has plummeted.

So much so, in fact, that research from the Terrence Higgins Trust – the UK’s leading HIV and sexual health charity – found that 84% of people had abstained from sex outside of their immediate household because of the restrictions.

And while that’s obviously been the right thing to do in order to protect lives and prevent the spread of a life-threatening virus, the Terrence Higgins Trust has said it’s no longer realistic to ask people to completely abstain from sex.

So, as a solution, the charity has published guidelines on how to have safe sex while managing the risk of coronavirus, stressing the fact that ‘there are ways to make your sex as safe as possible’.

‘Not kissing, wearing a face mask during sex and favouring positions where you’re not face-to-face,’ are all ways you can reduce your risk of catching or passing on coronavirus, according to the charity’s guidelines.

Sexual partners are also advised to wash their hands for 20 seconds before and after sex to help reduce the risk, with the Terrence Higgins Trust advising people to have one regular partner or to limit the number of sexual partners you have.

Potential sexual partners are also encouraged to discuss coronavirus and to ask if the person they’re sleeping with or anyone in their household has had symptoms or tested positive within the past two weeks, with those people who have symptoms being advised against having sex completely.

Dr Michael Brady, the medical director at Terrence Higgins Trust, said:

Sex is a very important part of life and asking people to avoid sex indefinitely is not realistic. That’s why, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we all need to find ways to balance our need for sex and intimacy with the risks of the spread of COVID-19.

The charity did state that, regardless of the above advice, the best sexual partner during the pandemic is still yourself or somebody you live with.

‘Masturbation, using sex toys and phone or cam sex are the safest options as they can be done without being in close proximity to anyone else,’ the guidance read.

Dr Brady added that abstaining from sex is still ‘the best way to protect yourself from coronavirus’.