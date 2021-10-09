People Who Say ‘White Privilege’ Should Be Reported, Tory MP Claims
A Conservative Party MP has claimed that those who use the term ‘white privilege’ should be reported to the Home Office.
In a leaked recording obtained by The Independent, Jonathan Gullis suggested that those who say ‘white privilege’ should be treated as extremists and referred to the Prevent programme, a strategy launched by the British government back in 2007 to prevent people becoming terrorists.
Gullis, 31, made these comments at an event organised by the Conservative Friends of Education, a group described on its website as being a ‘network of Conservative Party members and supporters who work in, or have an interest in, education within the United Kingdom’.
While speaking at the conference, Stoke MP Gullis – who used to work as a secondary teacher himself – also declared that teachers who show their support for the Labour party in the classroom should ‘face a disciplinary hearing at the very least’.
As per an audio recording published by The Independent, Gullis said:
The term white privilege – very quickly – is an extremist term, it should be reported to Prevent, because it is an extremist ideology. It’s racist to actually suggest everyone who’s white somehow is riddled with privilege.
I hope [using the term white privilege] will be reported, I hope that will be looked into, and any teacher who’s perpetuated it in the classroom ultimately should face a disciplinary hearing at the very least.
Gullis proceeded to promise that there would be ‘consequences’ for ‘woke left lecturers and the woke left teachers’, which he declared was ‘the other way we can stop the cancel culture’.
He added:
For some reason if a Labour Party member wants to stand up in front of the classroom and say how bad and evil the Tories are, then the headteacher has to take some kind of sympathetic view to that. It’s absolutely disgusting, we need to start sacking people who are pushing their political ideology.
Speaking with The Independent, Labour MP Dawn Butler described Gullis’ comments as ‘dangerously authoritarian and from a dystopian philosophy’, stating that he should ‘immediately’ withdraw his comments and ‘apologise for his insensitive and frankly offensive remarks’.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, no-article-matching, Now