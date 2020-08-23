Permanent Black Lives Matter Mural To Be Installed On Hollywood Boulevard
A permanent Black Lives Matter mural is set to be installed on Hollywood Boulevard in honour of the ongoing movement against racism.
The Black Lives Matter movement became more prevalent than ever following the death of George Floyd in May, and in the following weeks and months activists took to the streets to fight against injustice.
As well as taking part in marches, protesters made their feelings known by tearing down statues and creating murals to celebrate Black lives, one of which was located on Hollywood Boulevard in California.
Now, the city has decided to make its mural permanent to commemorate its June 14 All Black Lives Matter march and make clear that all Black lives do, and always will, matter.
The original street painting spanned the width of the road and read ‘All Black Lives Matter’ in multi-coloured letters that represented transgender, non-binary and pride flags. Councilman Mitch O’Farrell said the permanent mural will be similar to the original.
The project is a partnership between O’Farrell, crews with the Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services known as StreetsLA, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT), Black LGBTQ+ Activists for Change and other local community members, Fox 13 reports.
O’Farrell commented on the project, saying:
After years and years of violence against our Black and queer communities, we are creating the first memorialised space in Los Angeles dedicated to transgender people of colour.
As the site of the first nationally recognised Gay Pride Parade in the nation, Hollywood must be and will be the safe space designated for this landmark distinction.
The city has also installed an official sign to also commemorate the march, with Adel Hagekhalil, executive director and general manager of StreetsLA, saying the organisation was ‘proud to be part of commemorating the All Black Lives Matter demonstration.’
Hagekhalil added:
Streets connect people. This street installation is a reminder for us to join hands, hearts and minds to make our communities safer with opportunity, freedom and justice for all.
Luckie Alexander, a Black trans man who created the All Black Lives Matter mural, described the installation of the commemorative sign as ‘extremely emotional’.
He added:
This is something that will let our Black LGBTQ+ community, especially our Black trans siblings know they are seen, valid and valued.
The Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services will close the street from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive next week to install the mural, with the creation expected to be complete by Friday, August 28.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence contact Mindline Trans+ on 0300 330 5468. The line is open 8pm–midnight Mondays and Fridays and is run by trans volunteers.
If you have been affected by issues of racism, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
