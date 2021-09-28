unilad
Advert

Person Of Interest Found Dead In Hunt For Missing 19-Year-Old DJ

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 28 Sep 2021 12:06
Person Of Interest Found Dead In Hunt For Missing 19-Year-Old DJOrange County Sheriff's Office

A man believed to be connected to a case involving a missing teenager is thought to have taken his own life.

19-year-old Miya Marcano was last seen on Friday, September 24, around 5.00pm at her apartment complex in Orlando, Florida.

Advert

She was later reported missing by her family after failing to board a flight from Orlando to Fort Lauderdale on Friday night to visit them.

Missing Miya Marcano (Arden Villas/Facebook)Arden Villas/Facebook

In light of her disappearance, her family have promised to locate Marcano.

Her father, Marlon Marconi, wrote on Instagram yesterday, September 27, ‘I’m slowly losing my mind over here. Never have we ever gone so long without even a text message to each other. If your able to read this message, please know that your Daddy and the entire world loves you.

Advert

‘Please don’t lose faith. We will find you…. I love you always and forever,’ the post continued.

Following the missing person report being filed, police went on to identify Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, as a person of interest.

Since Marcano was reported missing, police issued a warrant for Caballero’s arrest for burglary. According to The Independent, the 27-year-old had accessed her apartment without her permission, and used a master key to get in shortly before she was last seen alive.

Advert

Caballero was said to have expressed romantic interest in Marcano, but it’s believed to have been unrequited. The pair had worked together at Orlando-based Arden Villas Luxury Apartments.

However, Caballero’s body has now been found in his apartment located around 20 miles away from Marcano’s.

Police suspect that he took his own life and had been dead for ‘quite some time’ upon finding his body.

Advert

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said at a press conference, as per CNN:

It appears he has killed himself. I want to reiterate, Miya is still missing. Her disappearance is suspicious, and our detectives and the family members obviously suspect foul play.

[…] We now know that a maintenance-issued master key fob, which Caballero was known to be in possession of, was used to enter Miya’s apartment Friday afternoon, at about 4:30. This would have been about 30 minutes before she should finish her shift at the apartment complex.

He went on to add that ‘suspicious items’ had been located in both Caballero and Marcano’s apartments, but failed to detail what these items were.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, please don’t suffer alone. Call Samaritans for free on their anonymous 24-hour phone line on 116 123  

Most Read StoriesMost Read

University Sorority Suspended Following ‘Racist’ PowerPoint Presentation
News

University Sorority Suspended Following ‘Racist’ PowerPoint Presentation

Evangelical Pastor Says Jesus Hasn’t Returned Yet Because People Are Not Donating Money
News

Evangelical Pastor Says Jesus Hasn’t Returned Yet Because People Are Not Donating Money

Kanye West Flooded With Support Following Rare Broken Bones Instagram Post
Celebrity

Kanye West Flooded With Support Following Rare Broken Bones Instagram Post

Dog The Bounty Hunter Joins Hunt For Brian Laundrie
Film and TV

Dog The Bounty Hunter Joins Hunt For Brian Laundrie

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, Florida, missing person, no-article-matching, Now, US News

Credits

CNN and 1 other

  1. CNN

    A Florida woman is missing and a man police were looking for appears to have killed himself

  2. Independent

    Miya Marcano: Suspect in disappearance of missing 19-year-old found dead from apparent suicide

 