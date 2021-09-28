Person Of Interest Found Dead In Hunt For Missing 19-Year-Old DJ
A man believed to be connected to a case involving a missing teenager is thought to have taken his own life.
19-year-old Miya Marcano was last seen on Friday, September 24, around 5.00pm at her apartment complex in Orlando, Florida.
She was later reported missing by her family after failing to board a flight from Orlando to Fort Lauderdale on Friday night to visit them.
In light of her disappearance, her family have promised to locate Marcano.
Her father, Marlon Marconi, wrote on Instagram yesterday, September 27, ‘I’m slowly losing my mind over here. Never have we ever gone so long without even a text message to each other. If your able to read this message, please know that your Daddy and the entire world loves you.
‘Please don’t lose faith. We will find you…. I love you always and forever,’ the post continued.
Following the missing person report being filed, police went on to identify Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, as a person of interest.
Since Marcano was reported missing, police issued a warrant for Caballero’s arrest for burglary. According to The Independent, the 27-year-old had accessed her apartment without her permission, and used a master key to get in shortly before she was last seen alive.
Caballero was said to have expressed romantic interest in Marcano, but it’s believed to have been unrequited. The pair had worked together at Orlando-based Arden Villas Luxury Apartments.
However, Caballero’s body has now been found in his apartment located around 20 miles away from Marcano’s.
Police suspect that he took his own life and had been dead for ‘quite some time’ upon finding his body.
Orange County Sheriff John Mina said at a press conference, as per CNN:
It appears he has killed himself. I want to reiterate, Miya is still missing. Her disappearance is suspicious, and our detectives and the family members obviously suspect foul play.
[…] We now know that a maintenance-issued master key fob, which Caballero was known to be in possession of, was used to enter Miya’s apartment Friday afternoon, at about 4:30. This would have been about 30 minutes before she should finish her shift at the apartment complex.
He went on to add that ‘suspicious items’ had been located in both Caballero and Marcano’s apartments, but failed to detail what these items were.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, please don’t suffer alone. Call Samaritans for free on their anonymous 24-hour phone line on 116 123
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Florida, missing person, no-article-matching, Now, US News