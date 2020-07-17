Person Of Interest Identified After Tech CEO Murdered And Dismembered
The New York Police Department has identified a person of interest in the murder of a tech entrepreneur who was found dead in his Lower East Side apartment.
Fahim Saleh was found decapitated and dismembered on July 14 after a family member became worried about his lack of contact and went to check on him.
On Thursday, July 16, authorities revealed he had been stabbed to death by the murderer, who then used a power saw to dismember his body.
The 33-year-old worked as the CEO of Nigeria-based motorbike startup Gokada, and friends described him as ‘a brash and innovative entrepreneur who started businesses in Nigeria and elsewhere in the developing world’, ABC 7 News reports.
CCTV footage revealed Saleh’s final movements and saw him being followed into the elevator by a man wearing black and carrying a bag. He is thought to have knocked out Saleh with a Taser when they arrived at his floor.
Though no one is in custody in connection with the crime yet, the NYPD has identified a person of interest; someone who worked for Saleh and who apparently had a business deal with him go bad.
Investigators say Saleh was targeted and executed, with sources saying there appeared to be a professional attempt to cover up the crime.
NYPD spokesperson Sgt. Carlos Nieves said all of Saleh’s body parts were found at the scene, and investigators suspect the killer may have been interrupted when Saleh’s sister called up to him from the street.
Police believe the call may have caused the suspect to flee down the fire stairs to escape the scene.
Gokada released a statement following the news of Saleh’s death, describing the 33-year-old as ‘a leader, innovator and inspiration’.
The company said:
Fahim’s passion for Nigeria and its youth was immeasurable. He believed that technology could transform lives and improve safety and efficiency. He built Gokada to act upon these beliefs.
Under Fahim’s leadership, Gokada has grown to become Nigeria’s leading fully integrated delivery and logistics company, with outstanding growth and profitability metrics. Gokada has been built with a strong and resilient workforce that has navigated and transitioned through challenges, while keeping to its core values.
Gokada is committed to the well being of all of its employees, and believe it is important to take this time to support members of the team, as they pull through a devastating loss.
In a statement cited by CNN, Saleh’s family said there were no words or actions that would be able to provide them comfort apart from ‘the capture of the person who exhibited nothing short of evil upon [their] loved one.’
Our thoughts are with Fahim Saleh’s friends and family at this tragic time.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
