Peru To Establish 2.7 Million-Acre Rainforest Reserve For Indigenous Peoples

Institute of the Common Good/Peruvian Ministry of Culture

The Peruvian government is set to establish a reserve for indigenous people spanning 2.7 million acres in the Amazon Rainforest.

The reserve, dubbed Yavarí Tapiche Indigenous Reserve, is located in Peru’s Loreto region, which borders Brazil.

As per Mongabay News, the reserve will be given to indigenous tribes known as the ‘uncontacted peoples’, as they have had little to no contact with the outside world.

While Yavarí Tapiche has now been officially categorised as the first reserve established under Peru‘s Peoples in Isolation And Initial Contact (PIACI) law, a protection plan must now be approved by the country’s Ministry of Culture within 60 days.

The news has been welcomed by advocacy groups, with Survival International calling it a ‘huge win’ after an application for the reserve was first submitted back in 2004.

‘Huge win for #UncontactedTribes in Peru! The Ministry of Culture in Peru @MinCulturaPe has finally declared the creation of the Yavarí Tapiche Indigenous Reserve after 18 years of red tape. Next: PROTECT IT!,’ the movement said on Twitter.

Pexels

Angela Arriola, a specialist in policies for Indigenous peoples and PIACI, told Mongabay News the creation of the reserve is a ‘huge advance’, but the next steps should be taken sooner rather than later.

‘The creation of Yavarí Tapiche is a great advance. However, the rest of the tools must be implemented as soon as possible to ensure their protection. It is a great step, a great advance, but management measures need to be implemented, only categorisation is not a guarantee of protection,’ Arriola said.

‘It constitutes a historic milestone in the protection of the rights of Indigenous peoples in a situation of isolation and initial contact,’ Peru’s Ministry of Culture said, adding that it was also exploring the establishment of other reserves for isolated indigenous tribes.