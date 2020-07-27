Pet Cat Becomes First Animal To Test Positive For Coronavirus in UK

Cat Coronavirus Thumbnail Pexels/PA Images

A pet cat has become the first animal in the UK to test positive for coronavirus.

Christine Middlemiss, the Chief Veterinary Officer, confirmed the news following tests at the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) laboratory in Weybridge on Wednesday, July 22.

While it’s the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 strain in an animal in the country, government guidance urges that there’s no evidence the pet transmitted the disease to its owners, nor is there information to indicate domestic animals can transmit coronavirus to their owners.

As per the government news release, ‘all available evidence suggests that the cat contracted the coronavirus from its owners who had previously tested positive for COVID-19’. Both the cat and its owners have since fully recovered, without any transmission to other animals or people in the same household.

Middlemiss explained:

This is a very rare event with infected animals detected to date only showing mild clinical signs and recovering within in a few days. There is no evidence to suggest that pets directly transmit the virus to humans. We will continue to monitor this situation closely and will update our guidance to pet owners should the situation change.

Yvonne Doyle, Medical Director at Public Health England, urged that this finding ‘shouldn’t be a cause for alarm’.

