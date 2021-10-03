Pete Davidson Divides Fans With SNL Dog The Bounty Hunter Sketch

NBC/Alamy

Comedian Pete Davidson has caused controversy by appearing as Dog the Bounty Hunter on Saturday Night Live.

Davidson has divided fans with his portrayal of the reality TV bounty hunter in a sketch on the show, with many believing his act to be in poor taste given Dog’s apparent involvement in the search for Brian Laundrie since the death of Gabby Petito.

Advert 10

Davidson appeared as Dog, real name Duane Chapman, in a skit in which he gate-crashes a school board meeting about COVID-19 to ask if anyone knows where Brian Laundrie is.

The social media reaction to Davidson’s performance has been divided, with many feeling it is ‘too soon’ for Laundrie’s name to be a punchline on SNL when he has not yet been found and his part in the death of his 22-year-old fiancée Petito is still unknown, The Independent reports.

Advert 10

One person said having Laundrie’s name spoken on SNL would ‘glorify’ him, while another called it ‘disgusting’.

Davidson’s performance has split fans, as some saw the funny side of his part in the skit and especially enjoyed his portrayal of the reality TV star.

23-year-old Laundrie is the subject of a manhunt after his fiancée Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family, her body has since been found in Teton County, Wyoming.

Advert 10

Chapman joined the search for Laundrie, vowing ‘I will find him’, though he has not been successful in finding the 23-year-old, and isn’t co-operating with police efforts to find the missing man.

Petito’s family have appealed to Laundrie to turn himself over to the authorities, who have been searching for more than two weeks without success.