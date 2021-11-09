Pete Davidson Finally Addresses Kim Kardashian Dating Rumours NBC

Pete Davidson has playfully addressed those Kim Kardashian dating rumours while promoting his new show.

Rumours about Davidson and Kardashian dating began after Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live in October and kissed Davidson in a Disney-inspired sketch.

Since the show, the two have been spotted multiple times, from holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Southern California, to a private rooftop dinner at Campania in Staten Island.

While neither Davidson or Kardashian have confirmed the romance, Davidson joked about the rumours during his recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Myers.

Myers candidly addressed the rumours by alluding to Davidson’s recent outings with Kardashian. The talk-show host questioned, ‘I want to address something. I feel like I want to confirm if it’s real.’

Davidson jokingly responded:

There’s a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering, and, you know, making eyes at me. And, you know, but it is true. I do have a show on Tubi coming out.

Leaving rumours still swirling, Davidson continued the joke, saying, ‘A lot of people are shocked that I could get on a show like Tubi,’ referencing his upcoming animated series The Freak Brothers, which premieres on Fox’s streaming service Tubi on November 14.

While neither party have confirmed the dating rumours, sources close to Kim told People, ‘She is having fun and enjoying life’.

However, some fans have suggested that the romance is a clever publicity stunt by Kris Jenner, to promote her upcoming Hulu show.

Kardashian is said to have consulted her famous family about Davidson. An insider told US Weekly, ‘One of the first things Kim did was to get her family and friends’ advice, and they all encouraged her to go for it.’

Kardashian’s friends have warned her about Davidson’s reputation, however, ‘urging her not to get too carried away or ahead of herself’.

Davidson has been romantically linked to Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor and Ariana Grande, to whom he was briefly engaged in 2018.