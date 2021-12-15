Pete From Gogglebox Receives Surprise Message From Mariah Carey

Alamy/Channel 4

Gogglebox’s Sophie and Pete have received an incredible early Christmas present from Mariah Carey.

Gogglebox is known for having a number of celebrity fans, and in an unlikely turn of events that now includes Carey.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You singer sent Sophie and Pete a message after the pair chatted about her on the show.

In footage that aired Friday, December 10, the pair watched a clip of Carey singing her iconic Christmas song.

Alamy

Pete said:

You know what it reminds me of, this? An American-style Jane McDonald.

Sophie replied, ‘She is. She’s America’s Jane.’

McDonald in an English singer and presenter, know for her work on BBC’s The Cruise.

The clip was shared to Gogglebox’s official Twitter account, and Carey was thrilled, even taking to Twitter herself to respond.

She said:

I’m America’s Jane!!!?!??” “Thank you gorgeous!!!

Carey isn’t the only famous fan the show has – it turns out that Coldplay’s Chris Martin also watches the show.

The Fix You singer told BBC Radio 2 presenter Jo Whiley that Jenny Newby and Lee Riley were his favourite on the Channel 4 show.

However, this reveal led to a misunderstanding about the pair’s future after Whiley told Martin that Newby and Riley where leaving the show.

This was met with worry from fans on Twitter who didn’t want to see the pair leave.

Tweeting Lee and Jenny, one fan said:

Firstly, Chris Martin of @coldplay has just said on @jowhiley on @BBCRadio2 in concert that you guys are his fav on #Gogglebox. However, Jo then said you guys were leaving?? What the??!

Thankfully, the pair shut down rumours and responded, ‘Well Jo is totally wrong.’

This led to the radio host issuing an apology.

Whiley said:

I am SOOOO Sorry!!! I completely thought I’d read you were leaving, I’m sure I did! Maybe I dreamt it. I’m really happy to hear that though. Love you two, just like Chris.

Personally, we’re loving the celebrity crossovers, and who knows, maybe Carey and Martin could join a few episodes?