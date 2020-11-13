Peter Sutcliffe The Yorkshire Ripper Has Died Aged 74

PA Images

Peter Sutcliffe, the infamous ‘Yorkshire Ripper’ has died.

Sutcliffe, 74, passed away after reportedly contracting COVID-19. While there, he was reportedly chained to his bed the entire time. He was pronounced dead today, November 13.

BBC Radio Manchester reported the news, writing that he died ‘after refusing any treatment for coronavirus’. He also had a number of underlying health problems.

According to Metro, the notorious killer was earlier rushed in for treatment at the prison medical centre after a suspected heart attack, before being taken straight to A&E, where doctors were still trying to ‘work out exactly what’s happened’, a source said.

‘He’s had symptoms of a heart attack,’ they confirmed at the time. ‘He’s got three officers with him in hospital and is cuffed by both hands and is also cuffed to the bed. He was complaining of chest pains and went to the healthcare in the prison and was sent straight to A&E.’

Other reports suggest the serial murderer was showing signs of recovery and was even able to sit up and chat to nurses. Sutcliffe had a number of other health issues, including diabetes and obesity.

Upon arriving at the University Hospital of North Durham, he was detained in a private room, away from other patients and members of the public. Sutcliffe had expressed fears that he’d contract coronavirus while in prison, prior to being taken into hospital and dying.

After briefly returning to prison, Sutcliffe tested positive for coronavirus, at which point he was taken back to hospital.

The murderer was seeing out 20 concurrent life sentences in prison for the brutal murders of 13 women over a five-year period, between 1975 and 1980. He’d also attempted to kill seven others during this time.

The son of Sutcliffe’s first victim, mother-of-four Wilma McCann, 28, said his death would bring ‘some kind of closure’ to the families.

Richard, who was five years old at the time, told BBC News: ‘The attention he’s had over the years, the continuous news stories that we’ve suffered over the years, there is some form of conclusion to that. I am sure a lot of the families, surviving children of the victims may well be glad he has gone and they have a right to feel like that.’

All but two of his murders took place in West Yorkshire, with two occurring in Manchester.

Dubbed by the press as the ‘Yorkshire Ripper’, it was in 1981 when Sutcliffe was finally sent to jailed for life, after spending a prolonged period at Broadmoor Hospital in Berkshire.

Despite calls for detail on his condition and a post-death statement, a Ministry of Justice spokesperson earlier said, ‘We don’t comment on individual prisoners.’