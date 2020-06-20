Petition Calling For Columbus, Ohio, To Be Renamed Flavortown After Guy Fieri
There’s a petition calling for Columbus, Ohio, to be renamed Flavortown after famous restaurateur and TV presenter Guy Fieri.
The campaign comes after the city’s mayor announced a statue of the late Christopher Columbus – whom the city is named after – is being removed because of his links to racism.
The Columbus statue is one of many in the country to be called to be removed following a statue of slave trader Edward Colston being pulled down by Black Lives Matter protesters in Bristol, UK, earlier this month.
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther acknowledged the need for the statue’s removal.
As per Kris 6 News, Ginther wrote in a statement:
For many people in our community, the statue represents patriarchy, oppression and divisiveness. That does not represent our great city, and we will no longer live in the shadow of our ugly past.
Now is the right time to replace this statue with artwork that demonstrates our enduring fight to end racism and celebrate the themes of diversity and inclusion.
Evidently wanting to cut ties with any Christopher Columbus association the city has, people are now calling for Columbus-born resident Guy Fieri’s famous phrase of ‘flavortown’ to replace the city’s name.
The celebrity chef has raised millions of dollars for hospitality industry workers affected by coronavirus related closures.
At the time of writing, the petition made by Tyler Woodbridge stands at almost 13,000 signatures.
The description for the petition reads:
Columbus is an amazing city, but one whose name is tarnished by the very name itself. Its namesake, Christopher Columbus, is in The Bad Place because of all his raping, slave trading, and genocide. That’s not exactly a proud legacy.
Why not rename the city Flavortown? The new name is twofold. For one, it honors Central Ohio’s proud heritage as a culinary crossroads and one of the nation’s largest test markets for the food industry. Secondly, cheflebrity Guy Fieri was born in Columbus, so naming the city in honor of him (he’s such a good dude, really) would be superior to its current nomenclature.
I mean, it definitely has a ring to it.
Someone commented on the petition agreeing that the name should be changed to honour Guy Fieri instead.
They wrote:
All joking aside, Guy Fierri has raised 20 million dollars for food service workers impacted by the pandemic. This act ALONE makes him far more worthy of a town named in his honor than Christopher Columbus. History has PROVEN to us that Christopher Columbus’ “contributions” to history were, at best, opportunistic capitalizations on a misunderstanding of the shape of the earth that ONLY benefited a select group of people. [sic]
In the words of petition-creator Tyler, ‘let’s get the ball rolling for a more flavorful tomorrow.’
