Petition To Ban Real Firearms On Set After Halyna Hutchins’ Death Passes 50,000 Signatures

A petition set up to ban the use of real firearms on film sets has now surpassed 50,000 signatures.

The Change.org petition was set up following the death of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who died following a firearms mishap on the set of upcoming western, Rust.

The tragedy occurred after actor Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a ‘prop gun’ he had believed was safe to use. Director Joel Souza was also shot in the shoulder during the incident, and has since been released from hospital.

This petition was started by Bandar Albuliwi, a filmmaker and graduate of the AFI Conservatory, where Hutchins had studied for her MFA in Cinematography.

Stating that he had been left ‘in shock and numb to my core’ following the death of Hutchins, Albuliwi expressed a determination to ensure that ‘this avoidable tragedy never happens again’.

Albuliwi wrote:

There is no excuse for something like this to happen in the 21st century. Real guns are no longer needed on film production sets. This isn’t the early 90’s, when Brandon Lee was killed in the same manner. Change needs to happen before additional talented lives are lost.

Lee died at the age of 28 while filming a scene in 1993 dark fantasy movie, The Crow. The actor was fatally shot after another actor fired a revolver that hadn’t been prepared properly. Many have drawn comparisons between the two tragic incidents, sparking important conversations about prioritising health and safety on film sets.

Much like Lee, Hutchins was a rising star in her field, and Albuliwi asserted that her work on Rust ‘would have put her on the Hollywood map as a talented, female cinematographer working with an A-list celebrity’.

Albuliwi also stated that now ‘would be a good time to begin discussing the horrendous working conditions of those who work in the film industry’, addressing those working in Hollywood as well as on Independent Features.

Concerns have been raised about safety measures on the set of Rust. Crew members had reportedly walked off set shortly due before the tragedy occurred due to fears over producers allegedly not adhering to gun safety procedures, coronavirus protocols and other important health and safety measures.

You can add your signature to the petition here.

