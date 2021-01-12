unilad
Petition To Grant Capitol Cop Who Saved Senate Members Medal Of Honor Reaches 10,000 Signatures

by : Cameron Frew on : 12 Jan 2021 13:43
Officer RIOT HeroOfficer RIOT Heroigorbobic/Twitter

A petition to grand a Capitol Police officer the Medal of Honor for protecting Senate members during the Capitol riot has passed 10,000 signatures. 

As pro-Trump extremists descended upon Capitol Hill on January 6, hellbent on invading the building and halting Congress, footage emerged of a lone officer facing down a crowd of rioters.

While lawmakers were being seeking shelter and being evacuated from the chamber, Eugene Goodman carefully led an aggressive group away from the unlocked entrance, later being hailed a hero on social media.

The Change.org petition reads, ‘Officer Eugene Goodman recognised a critical moment where the lives of others were at stake. He courageously risked himself to divert rioters and exemplifies the courage an bravery that is the hallmark of Capital law enforcement. In a very difficult time, his character shone through. He is an American hero.’

It adds, ‘My fellow petitioners  and I are calling on leaders in the House and Senate recognize his courage and his long career of defending the United States by awarding him the highest military honor, the Medal of Honor!’

The footage was originally captured by HuffPost reporter Igor Bobic, going on to amass more than 10 million views online. The Senate had been sealed at 2.15pm – fortunately, Goodman led them away just in time.

Bobic explained, ‘Looking again at the video I took of the mob storming the Senate, there’s a moment when the lead rioter looks right for a second, before continuing to follow the officer left, away from the immediate entrance to the Senate. This happened at 2.14.’

The petition also notes, ‘Inside the Senate, the evacuation was not complete. If the rioters had breached that door, they would’ve found themselves face-to-face with Senate leaders. Bloodshed was a stark possibility.’

After seeing the footage, Democratic Congressman Dean Phillips also tweeted, ‘With gratitude and reverence I salute the particular heroism of black U.S. Capitol Police officers like Officer Eugene Goodman who stared grotesque hatred directly in the eye on Wednesday and demonstrated to the world that their Black Lives Matter.’

The lead rioter in the video, identified as Doug Jensen, 41, of Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested by the FBI on Saturday, January 10. He was also fired by Forrest and Associate Masonry after his participation in the riot, as per USA Today.

He’s facing five federal charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disrupting the orderly conduct of government business; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building; and obstructing a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.

Jensen is currently being held in Polk County Jail without bail.

Topics: News, Capitol, Now, Police, Riots, US

