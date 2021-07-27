Petition To Make Lying In The House Of Commons A Criminal Offence Gains More Than 50,000 Signatures
Various politicians throughout history have faced scrutiny for bending the truth in such a way that promotes their public image or a certain agenda they want to push.
In recent years, the British public has understandably become a bit fed up with this sort of behaviour, having seen everything from the infamously misleading Brexit bus pledging £350 million per week for the NHS to Dominic Cummings’ recent allegation that former health secretary Matt Hancock lied about PPE supplies.
It’s understandable, therefore, that many people are keen for there to be greater transparency in government, and for politicians to present facts to voters rather than bluster and endless U-turns.
Now, just one week after Labour MP Dawn Butler was thrown out of the House of Commons for calling Prime Minister Boris Johnson a liar, a petition to make lying in the House of Commons a criminal offence has racked up more than 50,000 signatures, showing just how seriously the public takes this issue.
As per this petition:
The Government should introduce legislation to make lying in the House of Commons a criminal offence. This would mean that all MPs, including Ministers, would face a serious penalty for knowingly making false statements in the House of Commons, as is the case in a court of law.
We believe false statements have been made in the House and, although regarded as a “serious offence” in principle, options to challenge this are extremely limited as accusing a member of lying is forbidden in the House.
The author of the petition then goes on to assert that ‘truth in the House of Commons is every bit as important as truth in a court of law’, arguing that ‘breaches should be treated in a similar way to perjury and carry similar penalties’.
This week, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer showed support for Butler, who has refused to take back her claim that Johnson had ‘lied to the House and the country over and over again’.
Speaking with LBC, Starmer blasted the PM as being ‘the master of untruths and half-truths’, stating, ‘I agree with what Dawn had to say.’
Under current rules of parliamentary etiquette, an MP is not permitted to call another MP a liar whether or not they think this is the case, and this is why Butler was told to leave.
You can sign the petition for yourself here.
