Petition To Strip Tony Blair Of His Knighthood Surpasses 500,000-Signature Goal

Alamy

The petition to strip Tony Blair of his knighthood has passed 500,000 signatures.

Angus Scott launched the petition on New Years Day after learning that Tony Blair had been appointed to Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

In the petition, Scott declares that the former prime minister should be stripped of the honour and held accountable for his ‘war crimes’.

PA Images

Blair has long been criticised for his decisions to lead the UK into war with Iraq in 2003.

In the petition, Scott noted that Blair had caused ‘irreparable damage’ to the UK during his time in office:

[Blair] was personally responsible for causing the death of countless innocent, civilian lives and servicemen in various conflicts. For this alone he should be held accountable for war crimes.

The petition was directed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth II, asking them to remove the honour.

Those who signed the petition largely agreed with Scott’s sentiment that Blair was ‘the least deserving person of any public honour’.

Alamy

One person who signed the petition said ‘the man is a traitor not a hero’, while another added, ‘He is the Devil personified.’

Another said that the honour Blair had received was an ‘insult’ to those serving in the forces:

Blair getting this award is an insult to all the servicemen and civilians killed and injured in Iraq and elsewhere. And Blair did irreparable damage to the UK during his time as prime minister.

After 100,000 signatures, a petition is considered for discussion in parliament and with Scott’s having 556,321 at the time of writing, it could well be up for debate.

