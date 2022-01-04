unilad
Advert

Petition To Strip Tony Blair Of His Knighthood Surpasses 500,000-Signature Goal

by : Shola Lee on : 04 Jan 2022 10:36
Petition To Strip Tony Blair Of His Knighthood Surpasses 500,000 Signature GoalAlamy

The petition to strip Tony Blair of his knighthood has passed 500,000 signatures.

Angus Scott launched the petition on New Years Day after learning that Tony Blair had been appointed to Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

Advert

In the petition, Scott declares that the former prime minister should be stripped of the honour and held accountable for his ‘war crimes’.

Tony Blair (PA Images)PA Images

Blair has long been criticised for his decisions to lead the UK into war with Iraq in 2003.

In the petition, Scott noted that Blair had caused ‘irreparable damage’ to the UK during his time in office:

Advert

[Blair] was personally responsible for causing the death of countless innocent, civilian lives and servicemen in various conflicts. For this alone he should be held accountable for war crimes.

The petition was directed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth II, asking them to remove the honour.

Those who signed the petition largely agreed with Scott’s sentiment that Blair was ‘the least deserving person of any public honour’.

Alamy
Advert

One person who signed the petition said ‘the man is a traitor not a hero’, while another added, ‘He is the Devil personified.’

Another said that the honour Blair had received was an ‘insult’ to those serving in the forces:

Blair getting this award is an insult to all the servicemen and civilians killed and injured in Iraq and elsewhere. And Blair did irreparable damage to the UK during his time as prime minister.

After 100,000 signatures, a petition is considered for discussion in parliament and with Scott’s having 556,321 at the time of writing, it could well be up for debate.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Katie Price Breaks Silence On ‘Traumatic’ Drink-Driving Arrest
Celebrity

Katie Price Breaks Silence On ‘Traumatic’ Drink-Driving Arrest

Iconic French TV Star Igor Bogdanoff Dies Aged 72, Days After Twin Brother
Celebrity

Iconic French TV Star Igor Bogdanoff Dies Aged 72, Days After Twin Brother

Nurse Wakes Up From 28-Day Covid Coma After Taking Viagra
Health

Nurse Wakes Up From 28-Day Covid Coma After Taking Viagra

Logan Paul Reveals He’s Suffering Withdrawal Symptoms After Giving Up Weed
Celebrity

Logan Paul Reveals He’s Suffering Withdrawal Symptoms After Giving Up Weed

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: News, Afghanistan, Petition, The Queen

Credits

Change.org

  1. Change.org

    Tony Blair to have his "Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter" rescinded

 