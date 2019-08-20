PewDiePie Just Married Marzia Bisognin Exactly 8 Years After They Met

PewDiePie/Twitter

After eight years together, gaming YouTuber PewDiePie has tied the knot with long-time partner Marzia Bisognin.

The Swedish star – real name Felix Kjellberg – revealed the news to excited fans on Twitter, saying he’s the happiest he can be.

We are married!!! I'm the happiest I can be ❤️ I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman. pic.twitter.com/RA3iKAgMOs — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) August 20, 2019

‘We are married!!! I’m the happiest I can be. I’m so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman,’ he wrote on Twitter.

The couple announced they were engaged back in April during a trip to Japan.

Fellow YouTubers have been quick to congratulate the couple. MrBeast wrote: ‘Congratulations!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I’M SO HAPPY FOR YOU!’

JackSepticEye added: ‘Love you guys!! Congrats on an amazing day. You guys looked so beautiful.’

Fans also took to Twitter to show the love:

Ay Congratulations!! ♥️♥️♥️

Minecraft wedding recreation when? — Dr Grandayy (@grandayy) August 20, 2019

Best wedding, best people. Love you guys — Roomie (@roomieofficial) August 20, 2019

Biggest congrats to you guys :) what a power couple ✊ — JaidenAnimations (@JaidenAnimation) August 20, 2019

The pair currently live in Brighton, UK, after living in Italy and Sweden over the years. They own two pugs – Edgar and Maya – as well as a hedgehog named Dogy, who appear on the couple’s social media accounts.

They met after a mutual friend introduced Bisognin to his YouTube channel, telling her she must watch ‘this idiot playing video games’. She then emailed Felix to say she enjoyed his videos, and the relationship’s fuse was lit.

Bisognin isn’t a stranger to the YouTuber life either – in 2014, she led the most subscribed Italian channel, focusing on makeup, books, fashion, DIY and video games. However, she announced she was retiring from vlogging in 2018 due to mental health reasons.

Felix, on the other hand, is a gaming YouTube megastar. With over 100 million followers, he’s still a pillar of the online vlogging world – despite recent backlashes involving anti-Semitism and the James Charles controversy.

and people say minecraft doesn't get you anywhere in life — duck (@ExtremeBlitz) August 20, 2019

Congratulations to the happy couple!

