Pfizer’s Covid Pill Officially Approved For Use In The UK

Alamy

Pfizer’s Covid pill has been approved by the UK medicines regulator.

Today, Friday, December 31, the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has revealed that Pfizer’s pill had been proven to reduce the need for hospital treatment and the risk of death.

Those in the UK who are most at risk of becoming seriously unwell from coronavirus will be the first to receive the pill, which is named Paxlovid.

Alamy

The pill takes the form of an antiviral medicine and is a combination of active ingredients PF-07321332 and ritonavir, The Independent reports.

It helps protect those with coronavirus by inhibiting the protease that is needed for the virus to replicate and subsequently multiply.

Therefore, upon taking the pill, the levels of coronavirus in a person are able to be kept low, which means their body will find it easier to overcome the infection.

The ingredient ritonavir aids the effectiveness of the other ingredient, PF-07321332, by slowing the process of it being broken down.

Alamy

Paxlovid was previously stated by Pfizer as being 89% effective in high-risk cases when taken as soon as symptoms developed, BBC reports.

The US company detailed how trials were even stopped prematurely due to the success of the initial results.

Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive, claimed that the pill has the ‘potential to save patients’ lives, reduce the severity of Covid-19 infections, and eliminate up to nine out of 10 hospitalisations’.

Alamy

It is reported that three pills need to be taken two times a day for five days.

The MHRA stated:

Paxlovid is an antiviral medicine used for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19. COVID-19 is caused by a virus. Paxlovid stops the virus multiplying in cells and this stops the virus multiplying in the body. This can help your body to overcome the virus infection, and may help you get better. faster.

Prior to the drug’s approval by the MHRA, Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid called the results ‘incredible’ and noted that it could ‘be another significant weapon in our armoury to fight the virus alongside our vaccines and other treatments’.

So far, more than 2.75 million courses of Paxlovid have been secured for NHS patients and ‘plans for deployment will be set out soon’, according to the UK Department of Health.

