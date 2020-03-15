Philadelphia Best Friends Find Out They're Actually Sisters After 17 Years Ash Thomas/Facebook/WPVI/Good Morning America

You know that age-old saying, ‘They’re so close they’re like sisters’? Well, two friends became the embodiment of that exact saying recently after they discovered they actually were sisters.

Ever since meeting at a party in Philadelphia when they were teenagers 17 years ago and ‘immediately click[ing]’, Ashley Thomas and Latoya Wimberly have been best friends.

Since that day, they’ve never gone a day without speaking to each other and are so close they’ve been referring to each other as sisters for the majority of that time. Now, it turns out they actually are.

friends find out they're actually sisters Ash Thomas/Facebook

They made the discovery after Ashley, 31, shared photos online of 29-year-old Latoya’s engagement party in January. Some of the photos included Latoya’s father, Kenneth Wimberly.

A friend of Ashley’s late mother recognised Kenneth on the photos, telling Latoya she used to ‘hang around him’ when they were younger. It wasn’t until Latoya showed her dad a picture of Ashley’s mum, however, that things started to click into place.

Kenneth immediately recognised Ashley’s mum as someone he had previously had a brief romantic relationship with, at which point he questioned whether Ashley – who didn’t know who her biological father was – could be his daughter.

best friends find out they're sisters WPVI/Good Morning America

The three decided to split the cost of a DNA test, with the results that came back on February 21 confirming that Kenneth was Ashley’s father.

Latoya told Good Morning America:

I almost passed out. Then I immediately called Ashley.

Ashley, who was at work when she received the call, said she was happy but shocked to find out this man she had known for most of her life as her best friend’s dad was also her father.

She explained: ‘The first few nights I couldn’t go to sleep. I’m happy that she’s my sister but had some emotions that this guy I’ve been around this whole time, I never knew he was my father.’

best friends actually sisters WPVI/Good Morning America

Ashley was 15 when she found out the man who had raised her was not her biological father, but her mother, who died 11 years ago, never told her who might have been her father.

Her family had also never met Latoya’s, leaving them unaware of the connection or the possibility Kenneth could be Ashley’s biological father. Despite Ashley never knowing who her father was, though, Kenneth still played a fatherly role in her life, helping her out with ‘car stuff’ and inviting her over for family dinners.

Now, the family are trying to ‘move forward’, with Kenneth looking forward to building a stronger relationship with Ashley.