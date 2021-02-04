Phoebe Bridgers Claims Marilyn Manson Said He Had ‘Rape Room’
Phoebe Bridgers has claimed that Marilyn Manson once told her he had a ‘rape room’ in his house.
The 26-year-old singer-songwriter has said she visited Manson’s home as a teenager along with some friends.
Bridgers clarified she stopped being a fan after he made this remark, which she had believed to have been a joke made in poor taste, and went on to state her support for all those who have made allegations against Manson.
Bridgers tweeted:
I went to Marilyn Manson’s house when I was a teenager with some friends. I was a big fan. He referred to a room in his house as the ‘r*pe room’, I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan.
I stand with everyone who came forward.
She continued:
The label knew, management knew, the band knew. Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is f*cking pathetic.
This week, several abuse allegations have been made against Manson, starting with Westworld actor Evan Rachel Wood.
An Instagram post from Wood dated February 1 states, ‘The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.’
Wood continued:
I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives.
Wood’s allegations have led to four other women coming forward with similar allegations against Manson, citing long-term psychological impacts such as PTSD and night terrors.
Manson has denied the allegations made against him, and has since said in a statement:
These recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.
Manson has now been dropped from his record label and talent agency as well as from two TV shows.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.
Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays.
