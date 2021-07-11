Picturesque Italian Villages Want To Pay People $33,000 To Move In

francesco.q_photograph/villagesmypassion/Instagram

Who among us hasn’t at some point wanted to just pack everything up and move to the European countryside for a life of tranquility, bread, cheese and wine?

It’s a life most of us can only dream of, or at least an experience we can only have for a couple of weeks on vacation, but one region in Italy is giving people the change to make those dreams a reality. And even more incredibly, they’ll pay them thousands for the privilege!

Advert 10

Calabria in southern Italy is offering up to €28,000 ($33,000) to people willing to move to some of its most rural villages, in an effort to reverse population decline in the region.

PA Images

People willing to commit to a life in one of the villages, each of which have a population of less than 2,000, will be offered a monthly income by the local government on the condition that they will use their time to either start up their own business or take up a local profession.

According to CNN, the locations could hardly be more picturesque, with villages dotted across the region offering a choice of sea air, mountain views or green countryside.

Advert 10

‘We want this to be an experiment of social inclusion. Draw people to live in the region, enjoy the settings, spruce up unused town locations such as conference halls and convents with high-speed internet. Uncertain tourism and the one euro houses are not the best ways to revamp Italy’s south,’ said Gianpietro Coppola, the mayor of one of the towns involved in the scheme.

PA Images

More than €700,000 has been earmarked for use in the ‘active residency scheme,’ with Calabria taking inspiration from a number of other regions in Italy that have also been offering subsidies and cut-price housing in an attempt to rejuvenate their local populations.

There are a couple of catches: applicants must be under 40, and willing to relocate within 90 days of being accepted into the scheme. But if spending your days baking in the Mediterranean seems like the life for you, what are you waiting for?

Advert 10