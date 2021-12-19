Piers Corbyn Arrested After Telling Anti-Vaxxers To ‘Burn MP’s Offices’ Down

@habibi_uk/@_SaveOurStatues/Twitter

Piers Corbyn has been arrested after video emerged of him suggesting anti-vaccination protestors burn down the offices of MPs who voted for Covid-19 restrictions.

Corbyn, 73, was seen addressing a crowd gathered in London on Saturday, December 18, to protest the government’s new measures, and encouraging his fellow anti-vaxxers to ‘get a bit more physical.’

‘We’ve got to hammer to death those scum, those scum who have decided to go ahead with introducing new fascism,’ he said, adding ‘If your MP is one of them, go to their offices, and, well, I’d recommend burning them down.’

The comments quickly went viral on social media, with many calling for Corbyn’s arrest over the ‘dangerous’ remarks. The Metropolitan Police subsequently confirmed that a man ‘in his 70s,’ understood to be Corbyn, had been arrested overnight on suspicion of encouragement to commit arson, and remains in custody.

Corbyn, who is the elder brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, has emerged as one of the UK’s most prominent anti-vaxxers over the past year, frequently participating in protests, promoting baseless conspiracy theories and harassing those attending vaccination centres.

He was previously arrested earlier this year on suspicion of public nuisance after distributing leaflets that compared the vaccine rollout to the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp.

Home Secretary Priti Patel condemned Corbyn’s ‘sickening’ comments, saying ‘I back police to take the strongest possible action against him.’

It’s also been confirmed that a number of police officers suffered minor injuries during ‘scuffles’ with those attending the anti-lockdown rally in London on Saturday, after beer cans and a flare were reportedly thrown at officers, per the Evening Standard.

