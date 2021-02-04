Piers Corbyn Arrested Over Leaflets Comparing Vaccine Programme To Auschwitz PA

Piers Corbyn has been arrested over leaflets he designed that compare the UK’s vaccination programme to Auschwitz.

The leaflets depict a picture of gates leading to a Nazi concentration camp above an Evening Standard headline that reads: ‘Vaccines are safe path to freedom’.

The flyers were reportedly posted through the letterboxes of residents in Southwark, London, over the weekend, crediting Jeremy Corbyn’s brother for the ‘concept’.

Among other false claims, the leaflets said ‘some vaccines contain nanochips which can electronically track recipients’.

Underneath the image, the leaflet reads: ‘This cynical newspaper headline is in the tradition of the Nazi slogan ‘Arbeit Macht Frei (work sets you free)’ whereas in reality, the truth is the opposite.’

As per Jewish News, officers investigating reports of the leaflet have made two arrests.

‘A 73-year-old man was arrested in Southwark on Wednesday, 3 February on suspicion of malicious communications and public nuisance,’ police said.

Another man, aged 37, was also arrested yesterday on suspicion of a public order offence in Bow, east London.

Both men were taken to a police station in south London but have been released on bail until March, Metro reports.

‘The leaflet contained material that appeared to compare the Covid-19 vaccination programme with the Holocaust,’ the police said.

Neil Coyle, Labour MP for Southwark said he is glad the police are investigating the ‘offensive material’ and he hopes that a prosecution is secured.

‘It is important to prevent this offensive Holocaust imagery and appalling anti-vaccine nonsense being circulated,’ he added.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, misinformation surrounding the virus and the vaccine has been rife.

Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Approved For Use In UK PA Images

Kieron Williams, the leader of Southwark council, said: ‘It is deeply disturbing that a very small minority is playing upon the fears and concerns of some of our residents, particularly those most at risk from coronavirus such as people from black and minority ethnic backgrounds.’

‘The vaccine is our best protection against coronavirus and so false information and harmful conspiracy theories could cost yet more lives due to this deadly disease,’ Williams added.

Piers Corbyn, well-known for his anti-vaccination conspiracy theories, was a regular attendee of anti-lockdown protests last year. On New Year’s Day he was arrested and fined for leading a demonstration in London on New Year’s Eve.

Earlier this week, Piers confirmed that he was part of a group that made the leaflet, but denied it was offensive, Evening Standard reports.

When asked whether the leaflet broke any laws, he said: ‘Of course not.’