Piers Morgan Accused Of Misogyny After Comments About Charlotte Hawkins’ Dress

Good Morning Britain/ITV

Piers Morgan has been accused of misogyny after commenting on his co-presenter Charlotte Hawkins’ choice of outfit.

Hawkins appeared on Good Morning Britain alongside Morgan this morning, March 9, where the host opened the show by saying he was ‘slightly distracted’ by Hawkins’ choice of clothing.

He commented, ‘My eyes are slightly distracted this morning because apparently Summer has arrived, which I wasn’t aware of. The first sign of Spring is normally the cuckoos… But the first sign of summer traditionally at Good Morning Britain has always been Charlotte Hawkins arriving in a miniskirt for work, and this morning here she is.’

See a clip of the comment below:

Morgan instructed Hawkins to stand up to show her skirt to the camera, to which she responded by raising her hands questioningly and saying, ‘It’s just a dress!’

The host then attempted to claim that her green and black dress, which was clearly one item of clothing, was not, in fact, a dress.

Hawkins criticised her co-presenter for commenting on the outfit, saying, ‘I don’t know why you’re getting so overexcited because I’m wearing a dress. We like to embrace a bit of sunshine.’

Morgan then responded, ‘Am I complaining?’

Following the exchange, social media users slammed Morgan for being misogynistic and unprofessional.

One Twitter user claimed that Morgan ‘clearly made [Hawkins] and others in that workplace feel uncomfortable with his inappropriate comments’, while another wrote, ‘Poor @CharlotteHawkns – that is not professional behaviour from Morgan at all to reduce her to her clothes – one day after International Women’s Day.’

A third comment read:

Seriously? That is blatant misogynistic behaviour and classic bullyboy tactic to make the other person feel self conscious. How does he get away [with] it time and again!

There were calls from members of the public to ‘sack’ Morgan for his ‘unacceptable misogyny’, with one person stating that ITV should take action against the presenter if it ‘value[s] women at all’, adding that the channel should ‘apologise to Charlotte and make a public statement about how such behaviour must not be tolerated in the workplace’.

Morgan has received backlash in the past two days, largely because of his dismissive and critical comments regarding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah. In response to the criticism, ITV Chief Executive Carolyn McCall stressed that the channel tried to ‘represent many voices on ITV every day’, and that it was ‘not about one opinion’.

