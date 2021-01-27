Piers Morgan Blasts British Government As 'Useless' In Heated Interview With Minister ITV/PA Images

Piers Morgan took aim at the UK government in a heated interview, dubbing it ‘useless’ in the wake of the country’s landmark death toll.

Yesterday, January 26, it was confirmed that Britain’s COVID-19 deaths had surpassed 100,000, the first country in Europe to do so. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was ‘deeply sorry’ for the massive loss, but said the government ‘did everything it could do’ to prevent it.

This morning, Robert Jenrick, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, was sent out in the fallout of the PM’s press briefing, coming up against Morgan on Good Morning Britain.

While thanking Jenrick at the end of the interview for braving the press, he further criticised the government for not sending Health Secretary Matt Hancock or Johnson out to answer questions, considering the subject falls directly under their purview.

Morgan asked: ‘Where is the PM and the health secretary? It’s their job to defend this not the guy in charge of housing.’

He continued: ‘You’re the guy they have sent out today to defend the indefensible. Who is accountable? Two thirds of our viewers say the Prime Minister [is accountable], and he admitted he took full responsibility. If that’s the case, why is he not resigning?’

Co-host Susanna Reid also addressed the claim the government ‘did everything it could’, saying: ‘We didn’t everything we could on PPE, we didn’t everything we could on care homes, we didn’t everything we could on testing, we didn’t everything we could on borders, we didn’t everything we could on locking down early… what did we do to prevent the grim milestone?’

Jenrick then said, ‘with the benefit of hindsight’, there were situations where the government didn’t act correctly. When Morgan asked him to give examples, the housing secretary declined to elaborate.

Morgan said the government is responsible for a series of ‘cataclysmic failures’, saying: ‘You’ve made far bigger, catastrophic mistakes, haven’t you? Not locking down, when most other countries were doing it. We know that with PPE, we didn’t have enough to protect our health and care workers. We know we pursued a policy of herd immunity, which was completely wrong.’

Earlier in the show, he said of the PM’s comments: ‘The Prime Minister, he’s sorry, he’s really sorry, he bowed his head and said all the right things. Empathy is fine and I’m all for leaders showing empathy, but what is he sorry for.’

He continued: ‘Is he sorry for any of the actions he took? Judging by what he said, no he is not, he is not actually sorry for anything he has done. The obvious conclusion from this horrible milestone is that he did a lot of things wrong and I want to start hearing this government admitting it.’