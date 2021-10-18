Piers Morgan Brands Greta Thunberg A ‘Pint-Sized Rockstar’ After Dance Video Goes Viral

Alamy/@climatelive2021/TikTok

She went viral over the weekend for a perfectly executed Rickroll, and now Greta Thunberg has won props from an unlikely source.

Videos of Thunberg at a recent Climate Live concert have been flooding social media, with the activist seen taking to the stage to lead an audience of young climate campaigners in a rendition of the Rick Astley classic Never Gonna Give You Up.

The wholesome moment was seen by Astley himself, who posted a clip to his Twitter account, where it was promptly retweeted by none other than Piers Morgan.

But rather than adding some snarky remark to the clip, Morgan was full of praise for the 18-year old, writing ‘Say what you like about Ms Thunberg but she’s a pint-sized rock star with more balls & charisma than most politicians put together.’

It’s quite the change of heart from the controversial presenter, who during his time on Good Morning Britain would routinely mock the activist, impersonating her UN speech and telling his followers that while he admired her passion he found her ‘hectoring and annoying.’

Although Thunberg is known for her quick sense of humour, she’s often portrayed as a serious character, with several people commenting about the light-hearted nature of the video.

‘Did I just get rickrolled by Greta Thunberg,’ one person wrote, while another commented ‘Greta’s living her best life while saving the planet at the same time. What an icon.’

‘This gives off the same energy as seeing different side to ur teachers at year 11 prom,’ someone else joked.

The Climate Live concert series has been held over the course of the last 6 months, with the last of the shows held in Sweden over the weekend.