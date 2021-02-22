unilad
Piers Morgan Called ‘Petty, Fragile Man-Baby’ Live On-Air Over Meghan Markle Comments

by : Julia Banim on : 22 Feb 2021 14:19
Piers Morgan Called 'Petty, Fragile Man Baby' Live On-Air Over Meghan Markle CommentsITV

Piers Morgan has been slammed as a ‘petty, fragile man baby’ live on-air during a Good Morning Britain segment about whether or not Prince Harry should forfeit his right to the throne.

Although he recently confirmed that he and his wife Meghan Markle wouldn’t be returning as working members of the royal family, Harry is still sixth in line to the throne after his father Prince Charles, his brother Prince William, and William’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

It seems that Piers, who has long made his dislike of Meghan crystal clear, has taken umbrage with this fact, arguing that if the couple moved away from the royal family to get more privacy, they shouldn’t want to ascend to the throne anyway.

However, Piers quickly found that he had met his match with Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, a laywer, activist and author who spoke out in support of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Slamming Harry and Meghan’s decision to appear on Oprah as ‘hypocritical’, Piers asked Dr Shola:

If the pair have decided royal life is not for them, the monarchy is not for them, it is restrictive and all these terrible things, why would they want to keep their royal titles, and why would Harry want to remain the line of succession for something he does’t like?

Dr Shola replied:

I genuinely find that question preposterous – by not being a working Royal does not mean he should remove himself from succession, it makes no sense.

The issue here is not Harry and Meghan, the issue here is people like you, Piers, who want to punish Harry for marrying a woman you don’t like and for the having the audacity to determine that his services as a royal family member will be in a certain way.

That doesn’t mean he should not be in succession.

Dr Shola then went on to allege that Piers wasn’t a fan of the couple because he had been ‘rejected’, referring to an incident when Meghan had failed to reply to Piers on social media, thus sparking his dislike.

Piers – who accused Dr Shola of having ‘blind adulation’ for the pair – described this notion as ‘preposterous’, denying that his criticism of Meghan was in any way personal.

It was at this point when Dr Shola fired back:

First of all, let’s just address ‘your blind adulation’. There is no blind adulation because I might as well refer to you, Piers, as being a petty, petulant, fragile man-baby who can’t get his act together because Meghan rejected you.

It’s understood that things weren’t always so frosty between Piers and Meghan, who reportedly went out for drinks in London together the night before she first met Prince Harry.

In a December 2018 article for the Mail Online, Piers lamented that he had been ‘ghosted’ by Meghan, and had never heard from her again after that night.

Topics: News, Good Morning Britain, Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan, Prince Harry

