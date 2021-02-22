Piers Morgan Called ‘Petty, Fragile Man-Baby’ Live On-Air Over Meghan Markle Comments

I genuinely find that question preposterous – by not being a working Royal does not mean he should remove himself from succession, it makes no sense.

The issue here is not Harry and Meghan, the issue here is people like you, Piers, who want to punish Harry for marrying a woman you don’t like and for the having the audacity to determine that his services as a royal family member will be in a certain way.

That doesn’t mean he should not be in succession.