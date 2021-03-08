Piers Morgan Doesn’t Get To Say What Is And Isn’t Racism, Says Trisha Goddard

They didn’t name who it was, so it could be any member of the royal family. Harry says ‘oh, I’ll never say who it was’. Well you better say it fast. It’s odd though, because you were comfortable with sharing everything else in that interview.

You are prepared to let that bombshell lie completely answered so we’re left to think it could be anyone of the royal family that was apparently racist about the skin colour of your child. I just don’t think that’s acceptable.