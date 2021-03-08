Piers Morgan Doesn’t Get To Say What Is And Isn’t Racism, Says Trisha Goddard
Trisha Goddard has expertly shut down Piers Morgan during a segment about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.
One of the most shocking parts of the interview saw Meghan reveal that there had been ‘concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born’.
When Winfrey asked, whether there was ‘concern that if he was too brown that that would be a problem?’, Meghan replied, ‘I wasn’t able to follow up with why but if that’s the assumption you’re making, I think that would be a safe one’.
You can watch Goddard’s response below:
It is not understood which member of the royal family made the comments about baby Archie’s skin colour. Harry declined to give a name, remarking that it ‘would be very damaging to them’.
Morgan, who has long criticised Harry and Meghan, took issue with this claim, and has now accused the couple of trying to frame the royal family as being a ‘racist institution’.
Having been tweeting about the interview since the early hours of the morning, blasting it as ‘an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the royal Family’, viewers were unsurprised to see Morgan continue to rage against Harry and Meghan on today’s episode of Good Morning Britain.
Addressing this particular claim, Morgan said:
They didn’t name who it was, so it could be any member of the royal family. Harry says ‘oh, I’ll never say who it was’. Well you better say it fast. It’s odd though, because you were comfortable with sharing everything else in that interview.
You are prepared to let that bombshell lie completely answered so we’re left to think it could be anyone of the royal family that was apparently racist about the skin colour of your child. I just don’t think that’s acceptable.
During a conversation with Goddard, Morgan also argued that ‘we don’t know who the conversation was with, or the context’, asking, ‘what you’re saying is that any context in which that conversation happened is automatically racist?’
Goddard replied:
What gets me is, why is everybody else such an expert about racism against Black people? I’m sorry Piers, you don’t get to call out what is and isn’t racism against Black people.
You can call out all the other stuff, I’ll leave you to call out all the other stuff you want. But leave the racism stuff to us, eh?
It was then that Morgan alleged that Meghan had called the royal family a ‘racist institution’, which both Goddard and his co-host Susanna Reid pointed out she had not actually said.
Oprah with Meghan and Harry airs on ITV at 9pm tonight and on ITV Hub.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Celebrity, Good Morning Britain, Meghan Markle, Now, Oprah Winfrey, Piers Morgan, Racism, Royal Family
CreditsGood Morning Britain/Twitter
Good Morning Britain/Twitter