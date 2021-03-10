Piers Morgan Doubles Down On ‘Sickening’ Meghan Markle Claims After Leaving GMB

ITV/PA Images

After leaving Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan has doubled down on his disgraceful claims against Meghan Markle.

The forming morning host left the ITV programme last night, March 8, following two exceedingly controversial days in his presenting tenure.

Following Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah, which Morgan described as a ‘two-hour trash-a-thon of our royal family’, it appears the overwhelming criticism of his comments led to his sudden exit, albeit apparently on his own accord.

On Twitter today, Morgan wrote: ‘On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.’

The Duchess of Sussex said she ‘didn’t want to be alive anymore’ due to the lack of support from the royal family, even when she approached people for help with direct regards to her mental welfare.

‘Who did you go to? What did they say to you? I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle… I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report,’ Morgan responded. Co-host Susanna Reid replied: ‘That’s a pathetic reaction to someone who has expressed those thoughts.’

Morgan’s tweet has attracted a variety of responses, with some agreeing with his position on free speech regardless of his views, while another user wrote: ‘On Tuesday, You got served a dose of your own medicine. I’ve had time to reflect on it, and I’m posting it again. Freedom of speech doesn’t mean you should be obsessed with a woman who doesn’t give two f*cks about you.’

This is in reference to Alex Beresford’s condemnation of Morgan on-air, saying: ‘I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle. You’ve made it so clear a number of times on this programme, and I understand that you had a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off.’

He continued: ‘Has she said anything about you after she cut you off? She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. And yet you continue to trash her.’

At this point, Morgan walked off the set. ‘Do you know what? That’s pathetic. This is absolutely diabolical behaviour. I’m sorry, but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen,’ Beresford said.

More than 41,000 Ofcom complaints have been logged regarding Morgan’s comments about Meghan and the regulator has launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of the breakfast show.

