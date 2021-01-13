Piers Morgan Shames Matt Hancock For Voting Against Free School Meals On Good Morning Britain ITV

Piers Morgan took Matt Hancock to task on voting against free school meals on Good Morning Britain.

Among many other reasons, the UK government has been facing intense criticism for woeful food parcels given to families in lieu of free school meals, with many dubbing them completely ‘inadequate’.

Following the huge backlash, Piers Morgan and Suzanna Reid questioned the health secretary on the rollout and why he even voted against free meals in the first place, accusing him of being ‘shamed into it’ by Marcus Rashford, who widely campaigned on the issue.

Check out the clip below:

As Hancock said he was ‘really glad that we’re able to send out food for those who receive free school meals’, Piers warned he was about to ask a difficult question, before saying: ‘If you’re that glad… why did you vote against it?’

He replied: ‘Well I’m really glad we were able to put it into place… the reason I am glad now is because we have been able to sort that and put it into place.’

Susanna responded: ‘No thanks to you.’ Piers then continued: ‘Let’s be honest, you got shamed into it by a footballer, a young football player with a conscience, who managed to prick the conscience of you and the government.’

Piers then asked if he regretted voting against it in the first place, to which Hancock repeatedly said: ‘I’m really glad that the situation has been resolved.’ The host insisted it was a yes or no question, to which Hancock said: ‘I’m going to use my own words to describe my own feelings on this one.’

Piers then concludes the exchange, saying: ‘Let’s just hope we don’t have to rely on Marcus Rashford to once again expose the inequity of this system, because these kids are in lockdown, they’re suffering, they’re hungry and they need support.’

Earlier in the interview, Piers addressed the food parcels directly, saying: ‘This is a complete disgrace, isn’t it health secretary?’

He replied: ‘Absolutely. The company has apologised for what it sent out and I’m really glad this surfaced on social media. Some people complain about social media but I think this is one of the upsides of it.’

Hancock, who has three children, was also asked how much he spends every week on feeding his family, to which he said he’s been ‘spending most of his time in the office’ and hasn’t ‘had time to cook’, so declined to give an answer.