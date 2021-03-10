Piers Morgan Gloats That GMB’s Ratings Beat BBC Breakfast ‘For First Time’ Yesterday
Piers Morgan has gloated that Good Morning Britain’s ratings beat BBC Breakfast for the ‘first time’ yesterday, boasting, ‘my work is done’.
The show in question saw Morgan storm off set in a huff after co-presenter Alex Beresford called out his relentless targeting of Meghan Markle.
This came after Ofcom received tens of thousands of complaints for the way Morgan had spoken about Meghan’s mental health problems, claiming that he ‘didn’t believe a word’ of it.
It was later announced that Morgan would be leaving the breakfast show altogether in the fallout of the recent comments, which had sparked concern among mental health organisations and advocates.
Taking to Twitter today, Morgan wrote:
BREAKING NEWS: Good Morning Britain beat BBC Breakfast in the ratings yesterday for the first time. My work is done.
However, many people were quick to call him out on his bragging, with one Twitter user pointing out that the ratings success was not his achievement alone:
Funny that you think that achievement is yours singlehandedly, and not the hard work of the whole team, say:
– producers
– co-hosts
– guests
– technicians
– researchers
– marketing
– commercial
– management
– investors
and so on.
Another tweeted:
You mean everyone turned over to see you being treated to your own medicine??
At the time of writing, it doesn’t appear that Morgan has any regrets about the way he has spoken about Meghan, having today tweeted that, ‘Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on’.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, please don’t suffer alone. Call Samaritans for free on their anonymous 24-hour phone line on 116 123.
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Good Morning Britain, Meghan Markle, Now, Piers Morgan
CreditsPiers Morgan/Twitter
Piers Morgan/Twitter