Piers Morgan Launches Scathing Twitter Rant Against Meghan Day After Ofcom Win

Piers Morgan has launched a new Twitter attack against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after Ofcom ruled that he did not break broadcasting guidelines when he claimed Meghan Markle was lying about being suicidal.

Seemingly emboldened by Ofcom’s judgement that his words were covered by free speech principles, Morgan spent most of yesterday evening tweeting images of front covers featuring the decision, before ranting at the Sussexes for ‘continually trashing’ the Queen.

In a lengthy tweet, Morgan accused Prince Harry and Meghan – to whom he has begun referring as ‘Princess Pinocchio’ – of disrespecting the Queen in the wake of her husband Prince Philip’s death.

He wrote:

Amid all the debate about Meghan Markle’s mental health, has anyone given a thought for what the Queen’s had to endure this year as the Sussexes have continually trashed her family & the Monarchy while she lost and mourned her beloved husband of 73 years? Just disgraceful.

Morgan also criticised one of the authors of a new biography detailing the Sussexes’ split from the Royal Family, telling Omid Scobie, ‘You just trashed the Queen in your garbage book without a care for the mental health of a 95-year-old woman grieving the loss of her husband,’ after Scobie accused Morgan of ‘reinforcing a dangerous stigma’ when it came to mental health.

While Harry and Meghan have not responded to Morgan’s verbal barrages, the couple have repeatedly spoken out about the impact sustained attacks from the likes of Morgan have had on their mental health. Indeed, Meghan told Oprah Winfrey in a tell-all interview earlier this year that she was left suicidal by bullying and racist abuse from the media after she married into the Royal Family in 2018.

Morgan’s rant in the wake of the Oprah interview – which saw him storm off the show after weather presenter Alex Beresford disagreed with him – saw more than 57,000 complaints sent to Ofcom, however the broadcasting regulator in its judgement yesterday said that the presenter’s views were protected under ‘freedom of expression.’

