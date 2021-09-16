Piers Morgan Signs Global TV Deal With News Corp And Fox News

News Corp

Broadcaster and journalist Piers Morgan has just signed a global TV deal with News Corp and Fox News.

The show in question will reportedly be aired on TalkTV in the UK and FOX Nation in the US, as well as on Sky News Australia.

This development comes after the former Good Morning Britain presenter was awarded Best News Presenter at the Tric Awards.

Responding to a congratulatory message from his former co-host Susanna Reid – who praised him for holding politicians to account in a ‘rigorous’ way during the pandemic – Morgan remarked that it was ‘time for a new adventure’.

Questions about where Morgan would go next have been circulating ever since he stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain back in March.

Morgan walked out of the studio after weatherman Alex Beresford called him out for continuing to ‘trash’ the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

In a statement about his new role, which will mark his first TV position since his theatrical exit from ITV earlier this year, Morgan stated that he was ‘thrilled to be returning to News Corp. which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago’.

Morgan went on to praise News Corp mogul Rupert Murdoch as ‘a constant and fearless champion of free speech’, declaring that they would be ‘building something new and very exciting together’.

He continued:

I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews, and a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged.

Morgan also went on to reveal that he will also now be working as a columnist for The Sun and the New York Post, concluding, ‘I’m going home and we’re going to have some fun’.

Murdoch himself has also spoken enthusiastically about Morgan’s new appointment, hailing him as ‘the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire’.

The media tycoon went on to describe Morgan as being ‘a brilliant presenter’ and ‘talented journalist’ who ‘says what people are thinking and feeling’.

More to follow.