Piers Morgan Skewers The ‘Nonsense Of “Freedom Day”‘ After Johnson Isolation U-Turn

Piers Morgan has perfectly skewered the ‘nonsense of “Freedom Day”‘ following the recent isolation U-turn from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The PM and chancellor Rishi Sunak were recently contacted by NHS Test and Trace as they had been in contact with health secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for coronavirus yesterday (Saturday, July 17).

Initially, both Johnson and Sunak planned to partake in a randomly selected test pilot scheme whereby they would undergo regular testing to avoid having to self-isolate. However, following a fierce backlash, they have backtracked on this plan, and will now both be entering a period of self-isolation.

This sharp U-turn comes amid widespread fears over so-called ‘Freedom Day’, a day when England will lift almost all coronavirus restrictions.

Although the name ‘Freedom Day’ certainly evokes a sense of celebration, many are concerned about what the real-world impact will be, with the virus still being very much a part of our lives.

At the time of writing, there are currently 50,000 new cases of coronavirus per day in the UK, the highest figures on record since January.

This worrying new rise is made all the more disquieting when taking into account dangerous new variants of the virus, which are understood to be more resistant to current vaccines.

The move to relax virtually all restrictions has been fiercely criticised by a number of scientists and medical experts, with Peter English, former chair of the British Medical Association’s Public Health Medicine Committee, telling Nature:

There is absolutely no justification for relaxing restrictions now. If anything, they should be tightened, at least until the increase in case rates has reversed.

Meanwhile, even Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty has admitted that hospital admissions could reach ‘scary numbers’ soon, cautioning, ‘we are not by any means out of the woods yet’.

The dangers of lifting restrictions too soon have already been starkly noted in the Netherlands, which has seen infections rise by more than 500% in the week after the country resumed ‘normal’ life.

With further difficulties to come, many are feeling cautious rather than celebratory, with ‘Freedom Day’ feeling more like government rhetoric than an accurate description. This does not, after all, mean the end of the road with our ongoing battle with the virus.

Furthermore, the ‘one rule for us’ attitude which has soured many people’s trust in politicians over the course of the pandemic feels particularly hard to swallow right now, with many of us not having the luxury of avoiding crowded trains and workplaces.

Summing this up in a tweet that will no doubt resonate with many of those worried about vulnerable loved ones, Morgan wrote:

Nothing will more perfectly illustrate the disingenuous data-ignoring nonsense of ‘Freedom Day’ tomorrow than Boris Johnson locked away at Chequers, self-isolating from the virus we’re supposed to be free from.

