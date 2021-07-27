Piers Morgan Slammed After Patronising Bronze Medal Tweet

PA Images

As most of the UK celebrated Team GB winning a bumper haul of medals on day 3 of the Olympic Games, it seems like some people were determined to ruin the fun.

As usual, it was Piers Morgan who was on hand to try and dampen everyone’s spirits, with the former Good Morning Britain host taking to Twitter to claim that bronze medal winners were not ‘worthy’ of celebration.

Advert 10

After initially getting in a Twitter spat with Gary Lineker over whether this year’s Olympics were enjoyable enough, Morgan then turned his contrarian eye on the medalists. Rather than celebrating Team GB’s three gold medals on Monday at face value, the journalist decided to use the achievements of Tom Daley and Adam Peaty to put down other Olympians, writing ‘it’s great to see @TeamGB athletes win Gold medals, not least so we can stop pretending Bronze is an achievement worthy of national celebration.’

‘I don’t think Silver and Bronze medals are shameful, but no real champion would ever feel comfortable having one in their trophy cabinet,’ he added in a follow-up tweet.

It’s a point of view that’s proved controversial, with plenty of athletes and sports fans chiming in to tell Morgan just how wrong he was.

Advert 10

‘I feel pretty comfortable with my bronze medal thank you very much. ‘Winning’ means different things to different people!’ replied Canadian figure skater Meagan Duhamel, while Olympic boxer Paddy Barnes went as far as to offer Morgan out, tweeting ‘Piers, [I’ll] fight you for my Bronze medals.’

Others pointed out the irony of Morgan casting aspersions on people for not winning, after the 56-year old famously stormed off Good Morning Britain live on air after coming off second best in a debate with weatherman Alex Beresford.

‘Came second in a 2 man debate with the weatherman, then stormed off in a huff,’ one person tweeted, adding ‘I wouldn’t put too much stock in what he does and doesn’t think is an achievement.’

Advert 10