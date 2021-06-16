Piers Morgan Wants To Cancel IKEA And Chrissy Teigen

PA Images

Piers Morgan has condemned cancel culture while calling for the cancellations of IKEA and Chrissy Teigen.

The controversial journalist and TV personality shared his thoughts on cancel culture after someone on Twitter called him out for boycotting IKEA.

Someone tweeted the popular Swedish furniture brand to say they were ‘disappointed’ it had been advertised on GB News.

IKEA replied, writing, ‘IKEA has not knowingly advertised on GB News. We have safeguards in place to prevent our advertising from appearing on platforms that are not in line with our humanistic values and vision to side with the many people.’

Of course, Morgan had something to say on the matter, and quote-tweeted the interaction saying he wouldn’t be buying its products anymore. He wrote, ‘Oh shut up, you pathetic virtue-signalling twerps. I’m now boycotting IKEA.’

Someone was quick to call him out on his hypocrisy, however, and pointed out he was cancelling IKEA despite having condemned cancel culture in the past.

The Twitter-user wrote, ‘I thought you were against people boycotting brands who do things they don’t agree with? ‘cancel culture’ and all that nonsense, right? Or is it not ‘cancel culture’ when you do it?’

Morgan later responded with:

I think cancel culture needs to be cancelled, along with anyone that fuels cancel culture – be it IKEA or Chrissy Teigen. They shouldn’t mind – they love cancellations.

The former Good Morning Britain host as long expressed his dislike for Teigen, and recently branded her a ‘repulsive bully’ in the wake of some of her hurtful tweets to Courtney Stodden resurfacing. Designer Michael Costello has also alleged he was bullied by the model.

People have since replied to Morgan’s tweet pointing out the fact that he’s further fuelling cancel culture. One person wrote, ‘End of the day, you’re still a part of cancel culture. It doesn’t matter what reasons you give as I’m sure others also have justified it in their own heads.’

Someone else said, ‘Ah, triple chinned irony,’ as another person commented, ‘And now you think sometimes you have to be woke too. Stop lecturing people about freedom of speech because you’re hypocrite’.

Others to have recently spoken out about cancel culture are Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, and Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston.

