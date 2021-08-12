Pilot Charged After Illegally Landing Helicopter To Buy An Ice-Cream Cake

RCMP

A pilot has been charged with dangerous operation of an aircraft after he illegally landed his helicopter to go to a Dairy Queen.

While I understand that sometimes sugar cravings can feel like a dire and immediate issue in need of resolution, I can’t say I’d ever go as far as to use a helicopter to fulfil one.

However, that may just be because I don’t have easy access to a helicopter, nor the knowledge of how to fly one, because apparently using such a craft to get your hands on some ice cream isn’t such an unthinkable situation if you do.

That’s how it seems for a pilot from the town of Leroy in Saskatchewan, Canada, at least, as he left residents in the town of Tisdale baffled after using his helicopter license to transport a passenger to the ice-cream shop on the afternoon of July 31.

Some onlookers initially believed the bright-red helicopter was on the scene for a medical emergency when it touched down in a high school car park, but that idea was quickly discarded when the aircraft’s passenger was seen leaving the nearby Dairy Queen with an ice cream cake.

Speaking to CBC News about the bizarre scene, Mayor Al Jellicoe said: ‘Well, I thought somebody must be hungry. Initially, I thought that’s probably not the right thing to do.’

Investigators determined the trip made by the pilot was in fact not an emergency – no matter how bad the ice cream cravings may have been – and on Wednesday, August 11 he was charged for his actions.

Police noted the helicopter blew up dust and dirt when it landed in the area, which is also near the town’s recreation complex, though the car park where it landed was empty and no one was hurt during the events.

The 34-year-old pilot is scheduled to appear in court on September 7 in the city of Melfort.