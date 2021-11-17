Pilot Ejects As British Jet Crashes Into The Ocean

Alamy

A pilot has ejected from a British F35 jet which has since crashed into the Mediterranean ocean.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said, ‘A British F35 pilot from HMS Queen Elizabeth ejected during routine flying operations in the Mediterranean this morning.’

‘The pilot has been safely returned to the ship and an investigation has begun, so it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time,’ he added.

The ejection and crash took place at around 10am UK time today, November 11, in international waters. No other aircraft or vessels were involved, Sky News reports.

It’s the first incident to impact HMS Queen Elizabeth, the UK’s flagship aircraft carrier, home to a total of eight British F35s and 10 American F35s. They’re B variants of the Lockheed Martin jet, capable of taking off at short distances and landing on the carrier at sea.

While it’s the subject of a military air investigation at the time of writing, no hostile action has been suggested, with the crash believed to be caused by possible human or technical error. The £100 million jet has yet to be recovered by naval authorities, and the timeline for this being completed remains unclear.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to return to the UK after more than seven months at sea. Military operations on the carrier are said to be continuing.

The pilot hasn’t been named, but news of the incident on social media has been met with widespread relief that they’re unharmed and managed to make it back to the ship safely.

