Pilot Who Said ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ During Announcement Leaves Passenger Shocked And Sparks Investigation

A pilot has been placed under investigation after passengers heard him use a popular far-right phrase while making an announcement during a flight.

The incident, which occurred during a Southwest Airlines flight from Houston, Texas on Friday, October 29, prompted shock among those on board, with a journalist present on the flight reporting that audible gasps could be heard in the cabin, per ABC 13.

According to eyewitnesses on board the flight, the unnamed pilot was making a routine announcement over the tannoy to passengers when he said ‘Let’s go Brandon’ – a phrase that’s understood to have become popular among the far-right as a way of swearing at President Joe Biden.

While the phrase ‘Let’s go Brandon’ may seem innocuous to those unaware of its meaning, it’s a well known inside joke in conservative circles that originated around a month ago at a NASCAR race in Alabama.

During an interview with race winner Brandon Brown, the crowd could be heard chanting in the background, with the commentator initially claiming they were shouting ‘Let’s go Brandon.’ As it turned out, they were actually chanting ‘F**k Joe Biden,’ and the misunderstanding quickly went viral, turning into a popular meme among conservative politicians and pundits.

The New York Times reports that over the past few weeks a number of high profile Republican lawmakers, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, have used the phrase in speeches and on social media, with t-shirts and hats featuring the slogan also appearing in online stores.

After the phrase was heard on the Southwest flight, the airline confirmed it was launching an internal investigation into the incident, telling passengers that the pilot’s ‘individual perspective should not be interpreted as the viewpoint of Southwest and its collective 54,000 employees.’

‘Southwest does not tolerate any behaviour that encourages divisiveness, as it does not reflect the Southwest Hospitality and inclusivity for which we are known and strive to provide each day on every flight.’

