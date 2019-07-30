Pink Seesaws Reach Across Divide At US-Mexico Border

A number of bright pink seesaws have been placed along the US-Mexico border in an attempt to bring togetherness to the two nations in the face of Donald Trump’s divisive policy.

The seesaws were installed along the steel border fence on the outskirts of El Paso in Texas and Ciudad Juárez in Mexico, in an attempt to unite those on either side of the border.

The concept was brought to life by two professors – Ronald Rael, a professor of architecture at the University of California, and Virginia San Fratello, an associate professor of design at San José State University – who first thought of the idea 10 years ago.

The professors came up with the ‘Teetertotter Wall’ concept in 2009; the seesaws represent the idea that, even though people on either side of the border are separated, they can still find a way to interact and be together, People Magazine reports.

In an Instagram post which has since gone viral following its July 29 posting, children and adults can be seen playing and interacting with each other on both sides of the border using the seesaws.

Rael wrote, alongside the heartwarming images:

The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. – Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side.

The professor went on to say the event was about bringing ‘joy, excitement and togetherness’ to those separated at the border.

The border wall, which Trump claims is intended to reduce illegal immigration to the United States from Mexico, was the president’s major campaign promise during the 2016 election.

It has since become one of the defining features of his presidency, with the US Supreme Court recently giving the go-ahead for $2.5 billion of Pentagon funds to be spent on a section of the wall on the southern border.

As reported by the BBC, the court ruled last week (July 27) to block a ruling by a federal judge in California that banned the president from spending the money on the wall. Trump later described the ruling as a ‘big victory’.

Wow! Big VICTORY on the Wall. The United States Supreme Court overturns lower court injunction, allows Southern Border Wall to proceed. Big WIN for Border Security and the Rule of Law! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

Although Trump’s promise to ‘build a wall’ between the two countries is yet to materialise, the stance taken by US authorities towards immigration has evidently become more hostile under the Trump administration.

At present approximately 50,000 immigrants are being held in over 200 county jails and for-profit detention centres throughout America, with children separated from their parents in ‘inhumane’ conditions.

As of yet, the wall only serves as a symbol of Trump’s anti-immigration platform. However, soon it will become more than just a symbol; wall projects are now likely to commence development in areas such as Arizona, California, and New Mexico following the recent ruling from the US Supreme Court.

