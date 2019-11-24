Pink Taco Founder Harry Morton Dead Aged 38

PA

Founder of Pink Taco restaurant chain, Harry Morton, has been found dead aged 38, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources told the publication that the tycoon was found on Saturday afternoon at his Beverly Hills home by a family member, unresponsive.

Paramedics were allegedly called, but it’s being reported that Morton was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the coroner’s office where an autopsy is currently pending to determine cause of death.

Morton was also known for previously dating Lindsay Lohan in the early 2000’s before ending their relationship.

The businessman is best known for his stake in Pink Taco, which started out in L.A. The chain has since expanded across the U.S. His father, Peter Morton, began the famous Hard Rock Cafe empire in 1971, and his grandfather founded Morton’s Steakhouse.

Morton recently made headlines for purchasing Elvis Presley’s former Beverly Hills estate, the same estate Presley bought the same year he married Priscilla Presley. Although sources have told TMZ that this is not the residence in which he was found.

As a volunteer, Morton donated his time to the sheriff’s department as a deputy in and around L.A., specifically the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station. He’s dedicated hundreds of hours a year, according to the station.

RIP.

