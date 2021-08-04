Pizza Hut Delivery Has Launched Beyond Meat® Pizzas Nationwide

Pizza Hut

The three mouth-watering Beyond Meat® Pizzas have joined Pizza Hut Delivery’s permanent menu, and are now available nationwide, following a successful trial last year.

Even the most committed carnivores will be tempted by these meat-free creations, which are topped with plant-based protein and boast the same juicy, meat-like texture and savoury satisfaction of Pizza Hut’s meat toppings, without any compromise on taste.

Whether you’re trying to reduce your meat consumption, you’re a dedicated veggie, or you simply love pizza, there are three delicious Beyond Meat® Pizzas and a side to get your hands on.

First up is the Beyond Italian Style Sausage Supreme which is loaded with meat-free Beyond Italian Style Sausage™, oozy mozzarella cheese, mixed peppers, mushrooms and crunchy red onions.

Pizza Hut

There’s also the Beyond Three-Meat Three Cheese combo which is topped with not one but three Beyond Meat® toppings (meat-free Beyond Italian style sausage, Beyond Pork™ crumble, and Beyond Beef® crumble), plus mushrooms, red onions, and a decadent three cheese blend.

Pizza Hut

And last but certainly not least there’s one for those who like their pizza with a bit of a kick! The Beyond Beef Sizzler is topped with meat-free Beyond Beef crumble, mozzarella cheese, red onion, fiery jalapeños and green chillies.

Pizza Hut

All three flavours are also now available to be ordered fully plant-based by selecting the no-cheese option. Which one takes your fancy?

There’s also a tasty side to enjoy – the Beyond Italian Style Sausage Tear & Share Topper – a mozzarella cheese and garlic folded pizza bread, topped with meat-free Beyond Italian Style Sausage, cut into strips.

Pizza Hut

Amelia Riba, Chief Brand Officer at Pizza Hut said:

Here at Pizza Hut Delivery we’re so excited to be bringing Beyond Meat Pizzas to our menu permanently. It’s important for us to ensure we deliver the absolute best for our customers, and we know that many of them are increasingly looking for more flexitarian and meat-free choices that don’t compromise on taste.

Deanna Jurgens, Chief Growth Officer at Beyond Meat® said:

We’re thrilled to partner with Pizza Hut to increase accessibility to plant-based meat options and bring delicious Beyond Meat toppings to consumers across the UK. We know meat-eaters and vegetarians alike are increasingly looking for more plant-based options, and we want to enable them to continue to Eat What They Love™, like delicious pizzas, without compromising on taste, a balanced lifestyle or the environment.